Services
Quealy & Son Funeral Home
116 Adams Street
Abington, MA 02351
(781) 878-2112
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Quealy & Son Funeral Home
116 Adams Street
Abington, MA 02351
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
7:00 PM
Quealy & Son Funeral Home
116 Adams Street
Abington, MA 02351
View Map
More Obituaries for Robert Reynolds
Robert Burton Reynolds Jr., of Plympton, December 23, 2019, age 80. Loving husband of 40 years to Jean M. Reynolds; Loving father of Robert Burton Reynolds III and wife Michelle, Lisa Bishop and husband Mark, Thomas Morse, Barbara-Jean Tighe, Robert Morse and wife Lisa, and William Walsh; Beloved brother of Gail Cournoyer and Stephen Reynolds; Also, survived by 13 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, and his faithful dog Archie. Robert was an Army Veteran of the 82nd Airborne Division and the 101st Airborne Division. He was a proud member of local 424 for over 40 years. Visitation will be held at the Quealy & Son Funeral Home, 116 Adams Street, Abington, Friday, December 27, from 4 to 7 p.m., followed by a funeral service at 7 p.m. Interment will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: Veterans General Welfare Accounts 5002 or 2101 at www.pay.gov.
Published in The Enterprise on Dec. 26, 2019
