Robert Burton Reynolds Jr., of Plympton, December 23, 2019, age 80. Loving husband of 40 years to Jean M. Reynolds; Loving father of Robert Burton Reynolds III and wife Michelle, Lisa Bishop and husband Mark, Thomas Morse, Barbara-Jean Tighe, Robert Morse and wife Lisa, and William Walsh; Beloved brother of Gail Cournoyer and Stephen Reynolds; Also, survived by 13 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, and his faithful dog Archie. Robert was an Army Veteran of the 82nd Airborne Division and the 101st Airborne Division. He was a proud member of local 424 for over 40 years. Visitation will be held at the Quealy & Son Funeral Home, 116 Adams Street, Abington, Friday, December 27, from 4 to 7 p.m., followed by a funeral service at 7 p.m. Interment will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: Veterans General Welfare Accounts 5002 or 2101 at www.pay.gov.
Published in The Enterprise on Dec. 26, 2019