Robert "Bob" Baker, 84, passed away peacefully on February 2, 2020, at Queen Anne in Hingham, with his family at his bedside, after a long and courageous fight with Parkinson's disease. A loving and caring man, he will be truly missed by his loving friend, Fran Lanza. Bob was twice a widower, Mary Lou and Claire. He will also greet his son, Robert Jr., and his grandson, Edward, in heaven. He is survived by his son, Kevin; his daughter, Kathy, both of Pembroke; and his sisters, Laura and Cheryl of Florida, and all of their families. Bob was a wonderful grandfather to 10 grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by the Shaw and St. James family from Canton. Bob enjoyed boating, and fishing, as well as going to church, and visiting friends at the Senior Center in Middleboro. He was known by many, and will be greatly missed by all. Services will be held at Saint Peter's Parish, 86 Court St., Plymouth, on February 18, at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, Bob would want you to donate to the American Parkinson's Disease Association at parkinson.org.
Published in The Enterprise on Feb. 5, 2020