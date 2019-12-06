Home

Russell & Pica Funeral Home
441 South Main St.
WEST BRIDGEWATER, MA 02379
Calling hours
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
4:00 PM
Russell & Pica Funeral Home
441 South Main St.
WEST BRIDGEWATER, MA 02379
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
First Baptist Church of Hanson
214 Main St.,
Hanson, MA
Interment
Following Services
St. Thomas Aquinas Cemetery
Bridgewater, MA
Robert C. Arrighi Obituary
Robert C. "Bob" Arrighi, 51, of Bridgewater, passed away unexpectedly at his home in Bridgewater Dec. 3, 2019, after being stricken ill. He was the beloved husband of Heather J. (Thomson) Arrighi and loving father of Brendan Arrighi and Gabrianna Arrighi; son of Charles Arrighi and Marian D. (Martynowski) Arrighi; brother of Colleen Zentz, Kelly Casey and Brian Arrighi. Funeral services will be held in the First Baptist Church of Hanson, 214 Main St., Hanson, on Tuesday, December 10, at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in St. Thomas Aquinas Cemetery, Bridgewater. Calling hours in the Russell & Pica Funeral Home, 441 South Main St. (Rte. 28), West Bridgewater, on Monday from 4-8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Bridgewater Girls Softball League. For full obituary and guest book, visit www.Russellpicafuneralhome.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Dec. 6, 2019
