Robert Christian Ashworth, loving husband and father, passed away peacefully at home with his daughters by his side on June 17, 2019, at the age of 88. Robert "Bob" was born Christmas Day 1930, in Whitman, to Charles and Doris L. (Nutter) Ashworth. He attended Whitman schools where he played hockey and football. On October 6, 1957, he married the love of his life, Elsie L. MacLean, with whom he raised his children, Donna, Robert "Bobby", and Brenda. Bob was a shoe pattern designer for Dunbar Pattern and Walkover Shoe for many years before he was recruited by Reebok to create digital pattern designs. With Reebok he had memorable experiences travelling overseas to the Philippines and China. Bob had a natural flair for the arts. He could draw, sing, and loved to play the piano. He was also quite the "cardshark" and a mean pool player throughout his life. Bob was also a devoted dog father to Haley and, in later years, his trusty companion Tater. He was an avid Patriots fan as well. Above all, Bob was the greatest dad. His support was unyielding and he was a great source of guidance, serving sometimes as doctor, lawyer, and banker for his family. Bob was predeceased by his cherished baby girl, Roberta "Robin" Christine Ashworth (1955), his mother, Doris (2000), his brother, Charles Jr. (2015) and his beloved Elsie (2013). Bob is survived by his daughters, Donna Craven and Brenda Farrell of Whitman; his son, Robert C. Ashworth Jr., and daughter-in-law, Laura of Cape Coral, Fla.; three grandchildren; five great-granddaughters; and one great-grandson. He is also survived by his sister, Donna Stogryn and husband Steve of Calif. The family would like to add a special thanks for Carolyn and Keri from Advantage who cared for him in his home for two years. A funeral service will be held in the Prophett-Chapman Cole & Gleason Funeral Home, 98 Bedford Street, Bridgewater, Saturday, June 22, at 10 a.m. Visiting hours Friday, June 21, from 4-8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in n honor of Bob to the Autoimmune Encephalitis Alliance, https://aealliance.org/donate/. For online guest book, www.ccgfuneralhome.com. Prophett-Chapman Cole & Gleason 508-697-4332
Published in The Enterprise on June 20, 2019