Robert C. Doughty Obituary
Robert Champion Doughty of South Dennis, formerly of Abington, died May 25, 2019, at age 85. He was the loving husband of Barbara Doughty of South Dennis; loving father of Kurt Doughty of R.I., Karen Carey of Rockland, Kim Masters of N.C., and Kris Doughty of Abington; loving grandfather of Tim Masters, Jon Conway, Lauren Conway, Amy Summers, Lynn Conway, Kerrin Ambler, and Kevin Doughty; also survived by 3 great-grandchildren; and brother-in-law, Dick Hussey. Robert was a veteran of the U.S. Army and served during the Korean War. Robert was Vice President at the Norfolk and Dedham mutual fire insurance company in Dedham for 28 years. He also was an avid golfer, gardener, and Red Sox fan. He was retired on the cape for 33 years and loved spending winters on Hutchinson Island, Fla. Visitation will be held at the Quealy & Son Funeral Home, 116 Adams Street, Abington, on Thursday, May 30, from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., followed by a service at 11:30 a.m. Interment will be at a later date. Please sign our online guest book, www.quealyandson.com.
Published in The Enterprise on May 29, 2019
