Robert Clarence (Bob) LeBoeuf, a long-time resident of Easton, Massachusetts, died on April 15, 2020. He was the husband of Philomena Janet (Carriuolo) LeBoeuf. Bob and Phil were married on June 23, 1956 at St. Patrick's Church in Brockton, Massachusetts. Bob was born on May 28, 1929 in Webster, Massachusetts to the late George H. and Eva (Darche) LeBoeuf. He was raised in Glasgo and then Jewett City, Connecticut, boroughs of the Town of Griswold. He was a graduate of St. Mary's School in Jewett City and a 1948 graduate of Griswold High School. While there, he lettered in basketball, football, and track. In his yearbook, it was noted that Bob was "known for his flashy socks and ties." Bob was a proud member of the Boy Scouts of America, achieving the rank of Eagle Scout with Troop 20, sponsored by St. Mary's Church of Jewett City. He served as an Airman First Class in the United States Air Force and was stationed in Iceland as part of the Strategic Air Command. Following his honorable discharge, Bob completed a course of studies at the Bentley School of Accounting and Finance (later Bentley University) on Boylston Street in Boston. In 1964, he earned a Bachelor of Science degree from Suffolk University. He worked for over thirty years for Ocean Spray Cranberries, Inc., retiring in 1991 as accounts payable manager and Assistant Treasurer. Bob was a communicant of Immaculate Conception Church in Easton and a long-time member of the St. Vincent de Paul Society. In 2005, the Bishop of Fall River presented Bob with the Marion Medal for his service to the Church. Throughout his life, Bob was an avid golfer and a long-time member of Sharon Country Club in Sharon, Massachusetts. (He had a chronic slice on his drives, but putted like a champion.) In addition to his wife, he is survived by a son Robert J. LeBoeuf of Lakeville; daughters Joanne Kent and her husband Thomas of Lakeville and Lynn Costello and her husband Kevin of Plymouth; and seven grandsons: Robert P. LeBoeuf, John LeBoeuf, Jeffrey Kent, Daniel Kent, Nathan Kent, Timothy Costello, and Gregory Costello. Bob was the brother of the late George H. LeBoeuf, Jr. and the late Lorraine Wojak, both of Jewett City, Connecticut. Due to Federal and State Emergency surrounding Covid-19, private family services will be held. A celebration and memorial Mass of Robert's life will be held at a later date and time to be announced. Arrangements are by Kane Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Easton. For condolences visit www.kanefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Apr. 19, 2020