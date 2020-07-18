Robert C. "Bob" Stone, 92, a retired Easton Fire Captain and a resident of Easton for the past 78 years, passed away peacefully at Copley at Stoughton on Monday, July 13, 2020. He was the devoted husband of the late Dorothy M. (Correia) Stone. Born in Abington, a son of the late George W. and Blanche (Hunt) Stone, he was raised and educated in Abington and moved to Easton at the age of 14 and graduated from Oliver Ames High School. Robert entered the U.S. Navy and proudly served his country during World War II and was honorably discharged as a Seaman Second Class. Robert began his career in firefighting for the town of Easton as a call firefighter from 1950-1961 while also working at Stedfast Rubber Company, where he worked for 17 years. In 1961, Robert was appointed as the town of Easton's first full-time firefighter. Robert was employed with the town of Easton for 40 years earning the rank of Captain. He was a member of the Professional Fire Fighters of Massachusetts as well as the International Association of Firefighters. Family was most important and he treasured his time watching his grandchildren and great-grandchildren grow over the years. He was extremely proud of all of them. After retiring, he and his wife enjoyed travelling. He loved doing crossword puzzles and was a fan of all Bostons sports teams. Robert was a communicant of the Immaculate Conception Church, Easton and Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Brockton. The family would like to acknowledge and thank the professional staff and caretakers at the Copley at Stoughton. Robert is survived by his children, James R. Stone and his wife Terrie of Easton, Retired Easton Fire Chief Thomas F. Stone and his wife Donna of Easton, and Dianne L. Richardson and her husband Les of Coventry, CT.; his sister, Jeannette Picchi of FL.; 7 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. He was also the great-grandfather of the late Harrison Stone. Robert was predeceased by 2 brothers, George W. Stone of Bridgewater, and Frederick W. Stone of Easton. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend visiting hours requiring mask and social distancing on Sunday from 2-4 p.m. in Kane Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 605 Washington Street (Rte. 138) Easton. A funeral Mass requiring mask, social distancing and capacity restrictions will be held at 10 a.m. in the Immaculate Conception Church, Easton. Interment with military honors will follow at the Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Easton. In lieu of flowers, donations in Roberts memory may be sent to the Easton Firefighters Local 2790, 413 Bay Road, South Easton, MA 02375. For directions or condolences, www.kanefuneralhome.com
