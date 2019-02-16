|
|
Robert Chapman, age 85 years, of Buzzards Bay died on January 21, 2019, of natural causes. He was the husband of Suzanne (Bevins) Chapman. Son of the late Donald and Aleita (Foss) Chapman of Plainville, Conn, he was born August 18, 1933, in Burlington, Vt. Robert lived in Burlington through his early childhood and then moved to Plainville, Conn., with his late parents, late brother Donald Chapman Jr. and his late sister Carrol (Chapman) Wazorko. Robert joined the Army and was active duty during the Korean War. After serving he went on to graduate from the University of Vermont, where he met his soon to be wife Suzanne. Robert and his bride moved to Buzzards Bay, and he landed a teaching job at the brand new West Bridgewater High School as a Chemistry and Physics teacher and also a coach of a variety of sports in his 34 years at the school. Robert was able to summer (since 1963) at his cottage in West Swanton, Vt., where he enjoyed water skiing, gardening, playing horseshoes, mowing his lawn and playing clarinet in the Fairfax town band with his wife Suzanne. Robert was an avid sports player, making it to the AA farm team for the Brooklyn Dodgers, is a member of the Horse pitchers Hall of fame in Vt. and was an active member of the Basketball referring Board in Mass. for over 40 years, retiring at 78. Robert also enjoyed entertaining (magic tricks and brain teasers) for young and old, creating legendary treasure hunts for his grandchildren and playing ping pong and chess. Besides his loving wife Suzanne, he is survived by his children, Laura (Chapman) Allison, her husband David and their three children, Casandra, Jason and Oliver of Greenland, N.H.; and his son, John Chapman, his wife Amy and their two children Hunter and Thomas of Plymouth. Robert is also survived by many nieces, nephews, brothers and sisters-in-law and cousins whose lives he impacted through the years. Robert touched so many lives throughout his 85 years and will be missed but will always stay close to their hearts. Private family event. For more information or to sign the online guest book, please visit www.cartmelldavis.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Feb. 16, 2019