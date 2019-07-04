Home

Robert Donald Hilfiger, 72, of Charleston, S.C., and formerly Baldwinsville, N.Y., and Brockton, Mass., passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, December 6, 2018, at his home. Donald was a proud father, grandfather and avid fisherman who loved the outdoors. He was the owner of North American Tax & Utility Rebate Service in Baldwinsville, N.Y., and a member of various networking groups. He was the son of the late Elsie and Robert Hilfiger; brother of Jeanne Watts (Cliff) and the late Billy Hilfiger (Debbie Poliseno). He is survived by his wife, Joanne; sons, Jonathan (Chrissy), Christopher (Randi); and daughter, Rachael Sifer (Jon); and 8 grandchildren. Friends and family are invited to a celebration of life on Saturday, July 20, at Mohegan Manor, 58 Oswego St., Baldwinsville, N.Y., from 5-7 p.m.
Published in The Enterprise on July 4, 2019
