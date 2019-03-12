|
Robert "Bob" D. Paglia, 64, of Whitman, died peacefully on the morning of March 9, 2019, after a brief illness. He is survived by his wife, Bonnie Paglia of Whitman; son, Drew Paglia of Boston; sister, Susan Whittemore of Braintree. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him including his many nieces, nephews, and friends. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, March 14, at 8:15 a.m. from the Blanchard Funeral Chapel, Plymouth St. (Rte. 58 at the rotary circle), Whitman, followed by a funeral Mass at 9 a.m. in the Holy Ghost Church, Whitman. Burial will follow in the St James Cemetery, Whitman. Visitation will be on Wednesday, March 13, from 4-8 p.m. Bob also had a special love for his pets. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the MSPCA www.mspca.org/ or . For full obituary and online condolences and directions, visit www.blanchardfc.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Mar. 12, 2019