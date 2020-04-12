|
Robert D. Raggiani, 69, of Bridgewater, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, April 9, 2020 at Brockton Hospital. Bob was the loving husband of Elaine (Hoeg) Raggiani and celebrated their 50th anniversary together in November. He was the father of Christina Camarra and her husband Michael of East Bridgewater and Robert Raggiani Jr and his partner Kelly Cassidy of Fall River. Robert was born in Canton and raised in Brockton, and was a 1968 graduate of Brockton High School. He had spent the last 25 years living in Bridgewater with his wife, where together they raised their niece and nephew, Kimberly Hoeg of Cumberland, R.I. and Adam Hoeg of Medford. Bob was survived by his siblings Juanita Lane of North Carolina, David Dugan and his wife Cindy of Pembroke, Nancy Bocchetti of Whitman and was the proud grandfather of Elizabeth and Anthony Camarra and Jacob Raggiani. He was predeceased by his brother John Raggiani and his sister Cynthia Dugan, and his twin grandsons, John Jacob and Paul Matthew Camarra. Robert was the son of the late John L. Raggiani and Betty (Missler) Dugan and Jack Dugan. He also leaves behind his aunt, Marjorie Doane, his brother-in-law's, William Hoeg and his wife Christine of Brockton and Robert Hoeg of Shirley as well as his sister-in-law, Carol (Hoeg) LaCasse of Brockton in addition to many nieces and nephews. Bob worked for MB Claff and Sons in Brockton form many years before going to work for Knollwood Memorial Park where he spent 20 years as a groundskeeper. He enjoyed spending his time fishing, hunting and listening to music while working in a woodshop in his garage. He was a family man who enjoyed his family's tradition of having a pasta dinner with his wife, children and grandchildren every Tuesday for the last 30 years. He will be missed by many. Due to Corvid-19 Federal and State Emergency funeral services will be private with interment at Knollwood Memorial Park, Canton. A celebration of Robert's Life will be held at a later date and time to be announce. Donations in Robert's memory may be sent to St. Vincent de Paul Society, 18 Canton Street, Stoughton, MA. 02072. For condolences visit www.kanefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Apr. 12, 2020