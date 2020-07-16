Robert Edward ''Bob'' Holmberg, Sr., age 89, a lifelong resident of Easton, passed away peacefully in his home on Glenn Road on Monday, July 13th, 2020.

By his side was his high school sweetheart and wife of 68 years, Betty Eva (Kidder) Holmberg.

Bob was the son of late Bror E. and Laura D. (Smith) Holmberg of Easton and brother to late Ruth S. Watts and Betty M. Olivier. He was raised in Easton and built a home next door on family land that spans 100 years and 4 generations. Both he and Betty were graduates of Oliver Ames High School Class of 1949 where Bob played football and developed a love for fixing cars.

As a mechanic, he worked at Quincy Motors in his early days, then later as an entrepreneur, he owned and operated two successful adjacent businesses on Route 138: Bob's Atlantic Service Station and Bob's Ski Doo, which is now operated by his son Bob Jr..

He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War, stationed at Fort McNair in Washington D.C. He was a member of the American Legion VFW, Bay State Antique Auto Club, the Easton Grange, the Masonic *Temple and the Easton Historical Society.

Bob was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather who is endeared to family and friends as a warm-hearted, positive, hardworking, loving, generous man who leads by example.

Bob and Betty have always been an inspiration for so many when it comes to balancing hard work with play. They have always enjoyed spending time at Lake Winnipesaukee in Alton Bay where their family cottage has been both a hobby and a labor of love for them and their family to create memories.

He had a keen appreciation for antique cars and anything with a motor. With his love for being behind the wheel, he traveled in his motor home across country to visit relatives and historical sites. He was a remarkable encyclopedia of facts, travel routes and points of interest. Bob had a natural knack for adventure and spark for finding fun. He enjoyed all outdoor activities year round especially boating and snowmobiling, always making sure to include his family.

The charisma, whit, passion and love for life and family he displayed throughout his life and up until his final moments will leave a lasting impression in our families' hearts and live on in the ever-lasting legacy he has built. In short, he was a great mentor of love, life and family.

In addition to his wife Betty, he is survived by a large, loving family. His 5 children: Marilyn J. Oickle (and Bob) from Greenwood, ME, Carolyn D. Barret (and Steve) from Centennial, CO and Jeannette L. Tighe (and Brad) from Easton, Lorraine B. Robohm (and Steve) from Easton and Robert E. Holmberg, Jr. (and Paula) from Easton. He will also be missed by his 16 grandchildren, his soon-to-be 22 great grandchildren, many nieces, nephews and his beloved dog, Holly.

A private ceremony will be held on Saturday morning, July 18th at Kane Funeral Home for immediate family, followed by an 11:45 am graveside ceremony with social distancing that will be open to extended family and friends.

The Washington Street Cemetery is located at the intersection of Washington and Elm Streets in North Easton.

For directions or condolences visit www.kanefuneralhome. com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store