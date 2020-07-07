1/1
Robert E. Sarzen
Robert E. Sarzen, 39, of Brockton, died July 2, 2020. Bobby was a graduate of Brockton High School and worked in landscaping for many years. He had enjoyed living by the ocean in Delray Beach, FL and had recently returned to Brockton to be closer to his family. Bobby was the beloved son of Neil E. and Nancy E. (Letourneau) Sarzen; loving father of Tylar Sarzen; fianc of Vanessa Gama. Bobby also leaves many aunts, uncles, and cousins. All are welcome to his viewing on Thursday, July 9th from 4-7p.m., followed by a 7p.m. prayer service in Waitt Funeral Home, 850 North Main St., Brockton. Private committal. Visit www.waittfuneralhome.com or call 508-583-7272.

Published in The Enterprise on Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Waitt Funeral Home
850 North Main Street
Brockton, MA 02301
508-583-7272
