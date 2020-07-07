Robert E. Sarzen, 39, of Brockton, died July 2, 2020. Bobby was a graduate of Brockton High School and worked in landscaping for many years. He had enjoyed living by the ocean in Delray Beach, FL and had recently returned to Brockton to be closer to his family. Bobby was the beloved son of Neil E. and Nancy E. (Letourneau) Sarzen; loving father of Tylar Sarzen; fianc of Vanessa Gama. Bobby also leaves many aunts, uncles, and cousins. All are welcome to his viewing on Thursday, July 9th from 4-7p.m., followed by a 7p.m. prayer service in Waitt Funeral Home, 850 North Main St., Brockton. Private committal. Visit www.waittfuneralhome.com
