Robert E. West III, of Frenchville, Maine passed away peacefully after a long illness on October 12, 2020 at the age of 67. He is the son of the late Robert E. West Jr and Barbara F. West of Middleboro. He is survived by his wife Melissa West, sisters Karen Jannace and Sandra West along with many nieces and nephews. He dedicated forty years in the HVAC contracting industry. He loved Aroostook countys beauty as well as the people which brought him to the area. He enjoyed riding his snowmobile with his wife at his side. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Aroostook House of Comfort, 98 Green Hill Road, Preque Isle, Maine 04769. A memorial service will be at a later date.



