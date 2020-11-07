1/1
Robert F. Famulari
Robert F. Famulari, 78, of Wareham, died Nov. 4, 2020 at Tobey Hospital. He was the husband of 53 years of Jo-Anne M.(Lutton) Famulari and the son of the late Anthony and Mary (Ciccollo) Famulari. Survivors include his wife, Jo-Anne M. (Lutton) Famulari; daughter, Debra and her fiance, John of Newburyport; son, Robert F. Jr. and wife Julie of Stoughton and Christopher and his fiance, Kate of N. Attleboro; loving grandchildren, Sarah, Joseph and Sadie who lovingly called him Bumpy. Visiting hours are from 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday, November 9, 2020 at the Chapman, Cole & Gleason Funeral Home, 2599 Cranberry Hwy., Wareham. (Appropriate COVID-19 protocol will be observed including the use of face masks, social distancing and wait times in line due to temporary limited capacity). To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, visit: www.ccgfunealhome.com.

Published in The Enterprise on Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
9
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Chapman, Cole & Gleason - Wareham
Funeral services provided by
Chapman, Cole & Gleason - Wareham
2599 Cranberry Highway (Route 28)
Wareham, MA 02571
(508) 295-0060
