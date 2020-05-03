|
Robert F. "Bob" Gilbert, age 93, of Brockton, died April 22, 2020, at Good Samaritan Medical Center. He was the devoted husband of the late Sarah "Sadie" (Barrett) Gilbert for 67 years. Bob was born in Boston and raised in Canton a son of the late Frederick and Isabella (Law) Gilbert. He had lived in Brockton for the past 58 years. During World War II, Bob served in the Merchant Marines and served on the Albert J. Brown supply ship. He received veteran's status several years ago. Bob had been a sales associate for several local stores including King's Department Store, Sargent Supply and the John Deere Store. In his free time, Bob loved to travel, putter around his yard and cheer on the Red Sox and Patriots. He will be remembered as a quiet, low key man who was very proud of his family. Bob was the father of Karen O'Hearn and her husband Henry "Bud" of Westport and was the grandfather of Katelyn Difrancesco and her husband Joseph of Rockland and great-grandfather of Brayden Daniel Difrancesco. Burial at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne will be private. A celebration of Bob's life will be held at a later date to be announced. For online condolences, please visit www.conleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Enterprise on May 3, 2020