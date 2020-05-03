Home

POWERED BY

Services
Conley Funeral & Cremation Service
138 Belmont St
Brockton, MA 02301
(508) 586-0742
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Gilbert
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert F. Gilbert

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert F. Gilbert Obituary
Robert F. "Bob" Gilbert, age 93, of Brockton, died April 22, 2020, at Good Samaritan Medical Center. He was the devoted husband of the late Sarah "Sadie" (Barrett) Gilbert for 67 years. Bob was born in Boston and raised in Canton a son of the late Frederick and Isabella (Law) Gilbert. He had lived in Brockton for the past 58 years. During World War II, Bob served in the Merchant Marines and served on the Albert J. Brown supply ship. He received veteran's status several years ago. Bob had been a sales associate for several local stores including King's Department Store, Sargent Supply and the John Deere Store. In his free time, Bob loved to travel, putter around his yard and cheer on the Red Sox and Patriots. He will be remembered as a quiet, low key man who was very proud of his family. Bob was the father of Karen O'Hearn and her husband Henry "Bud" of Westport and was the grandfather of Katelyn Difrancesco and her husband Joseph of Rockland and great-grandfather of Brayden Daniel Difrancesco. Burial at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne will be private. A celebration of Bob's life will be held at a later date to be announced. For online condolences, please visit www.conleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Enterprise on May 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Conley Funeral & Cremation Service
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -