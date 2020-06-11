Robert F. Howland of Plymouth, passed away at Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital in Boston on June 8, 2020, at the age of seventy-two. He was the beloved husband of Gail (Grillo) Howland; loving father of Christopher Howland of Plymouth and Chelsie Anthony and her husband James of Virginia. He leaves two grandchildren, Parker and Madison Anthony. He was the brother of Richard Howland of Hanson, Michael Howland, Nancy Pullia and Linda Hill all of Plymouth. Robert was born on June 4, 1948, in Weymouth, to Margaret (Wirzburger) Howland and the late Paul C. Howland. Robert was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps, honorably serving our country from 1968 to 1970 as a Corporal. He was awarded the National Defense and Good Conduct Medal. He was a self-employed business owner of an appliance repair company, until he switched careers to work for the Massachusetts Department of Corrections. Robert was an avid golfer and could often be found at the golf course. He also enjoyed daily walks around the neighborhood with his dog. A period of visitation will take place on Wednesday, June 17, 2020, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Davis Life Celebration Funeral Home, 373 Court Street, Plymouth. We ask that everyone adheres to the social distancing guidelines and wear a mask. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Oncology Department, 330 Brookline Ave., Boston, MA 02215. For more information or to sign the online guest book, please visit www.cartmelldavis.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Jun. 11, 2020.