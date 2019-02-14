|
|
Robert "Bob" Franklin James, age 84, of Brockton, passed away peacefully Tuesday, February 12, 2019, at Boston Medical Center. He was the husband of Ann A. (Lyons) James. He was born May 4,1934, in Brockton, where he would spend his entire life. He was the son of the late Philip G. James Sr. and Mary R. (Olenick) James. He graduated from Brockton High School in 1952, where he was an undefeated doubles tennis champion. Bob graduated from the Massachusetts College of Art and Design in 1956, with a degree in graphic design, where he was senior class president. He married the love of his life, Ann A. Lyons, at St. Edward's church in 1959. They met in 1950 at Swifts Beach, in Wareham, where they would spend their summers with friends and family for the remainder of his life. Bob and Ann celebrated their 60th anniversary on February 1. He was drafted into the Army in 1956, where he served in Germany as a tank radio operator. He worked in design with his father and brother, at Keystone Print, and later at Brockton Photo Engraving and RFJ Design. Bob possessed a dry and witty sense of humor, and was forever quick to bring a smile and a laugh to anyone's face. He was the ultimate handyman, fully versed in carpentry, plumbing, and electrical work, often solving problems with little more than a roll of duct tape and a few bungee cords. Bob was an incredible father of seven, and wonderful grandfather and great-grandfather or "Bumpa", to all of his loving grandchildren and his great-granddaughter. He found his greatest joy in spending time with his family and friends, often in Swift's Neck. He enjoyed golfing, boating, water skiing, fishing and beach days with his family. He was very active at his lifelong parish of Our Lady of Lourdes in Brockton. Bob will be dearly missed by his family and friends. Bob is survived by his wife, Ann A. (Lyons) James; his children, Robert F. James, Jr. and wife Jean-Marie of Nashua, N.H., Paul F. James and wife Kathryn of Oxford, Ohio, Anne G. Iannitelli and her husband Christopher of West Bridgewater, Patricia A. Boucher and her late husband Mark of N. Easton, Catherine M. Maurice and her husband Charles of Wareham, Marianne L. Hancock and her husband Michael of East Bridgewater, and Philip T. James and his wife Laura of Cary, N.C.; his grandchildren, Madelyn and Sarah James, Samuel, William, and Thomas James, Daniel, Alexander, and Lucas Iannitelli, Kendyll and Jake Boucher, Jett and Sadee Maurice, Michael Hancock Jr., Elizabeth (James) Franco and her husband Gregory, Joseph, Nicholas, and Samuel Bolduc, and Emma and Riley James; great-granddaughter, Kenleigh Franco; his sister-in-law Claire James, wife of his late brother Richard W. James. He was also predeceased by his brother Philip G. James Jr. Funeral from the Russell & Pica Funeral Home, 441 South Main St. (Rte. 28), West Bridgewater, on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. thence to Our Lady of Lourdes Church, 439 West St., Brockton, where a funeral Mass will be celebrated for the repose of his soul at 12 p.m. Interment will follow at a later date in the Massachusetts National Cemetery. Calling hours Friday 4-7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Mark Robert Boucher Memorial Fund or My Brothers Keeper. For guest book, visit www.Russellpicafuneralhome.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Feb. 14, 2019