Robert F. "Bob" Reagan age 87, of East Bridgewater, died at his home on February 8, 2019 after a brief illness. He was the loving and devoted husband of Suzanne E. (Campbell) Reagan for 63 years. Bob was born and raised in Brockton a son of the late Margaret (Boyle) and Dennis F. Reagan, Jr. and had lived in Brockton for most of his life. A 1949 graduate of Monsignor Coyle High School, Bob served in the US Army during the Korean War. Following his discharge, he attended Stonehill College earning his Bachelors degree in 1955. Bob then began a lengthy career in the field of public education. He taught at Oliver Ames High School in Easton from 1955 to 1964 while earning his Masters degree from Bridgewater State College in 1960. In 1964, Bob joined the Brockton School Department as a junior high teacher and was particularly proud of being one of the founders of the Gifted Program at West Junior High. In 1992, after the death of his youngest son Christopher, Bob retired from education, having served as principal of Brockton High School for 18 years. Bob had also been a member of several professional and educational organizations. An avid golfer with three holes in one to his credit, Bob was a long time member of Thorny Lea Golf Course and the Brockton Country Club. In his younger years he played in the city basketball league and later went on to become a high school basketball referee. He enjoyed time spent with family especially his grandchildren. Bob was the father of John "Jay" P. Reagan and his wife Nancy of West Des Moines, Iowa and the late Robert F. Reagan, Jr; Janyce L. Reagan and Christopher R. Reagan. He was the loving grandfather of Colleen M. Strohmaier (Kevin), Patrick J., Kerry C., Christopher J., and Matthew F. Reagan and the great-grandfather of Reagan E. Strohmaier. He was the brother of Richard Reagan and his wife Mary of Brockton and the late Phyllis Dempsey- Ayvazian and Denise Jackson. Bob also leaves several nieces and nephews. Visiting hours will be held in the Conley Funeral Home, 138 Belmont Street (Rte. 123), Brockton on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 from 3 - 7 p.m. A funeral service will be held in the funeral home on Wednesday at 11 a.m. followed by private burial in Melrose Cemetery. Please consider a donation in Bobs memory to the Christopher R. Reagan Memorial Scholarship Award Fund, c/o Harbor One Bank, 295 Bedford Street, Bridgewater, MA 02324. For online condolences or directions please visit www.conleyfuneralhome or on Facebook at Conley Funeral & Cremation Service.
Published in The Enterprise on Feb. 11, 2019