Robert G. "Chappy" Chapman, 73, a longtime resident of West Bridgewater, died Monday, May 13, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. He was the husband of 45 years of Judith E. (Dyment) Chapman. He had a special bond with his daughter Nicole and was such a caring and loving father. Born and raised in Stoughton, he was a graduate of Stoughton High School, Class of 1963, where he was a member of the football, track and basketball teams. He was a former member of the National Guard. Mr. Chapman worked as the Director of Engineering at the Marriot Courtyard in Marlboro for 10 years, retiring in 2011. Prior to that he was the longtime Construction Project Manager for D'Angelo's Sandwich Shops and was a former teacher and coach at Southeastern Regional Technical High School in Easton for several years. He also worked as a boys varsity basketball referee for over 50 years and was a member and board member of the IAABO. In addition, he was a past president of Mass State Local Board 30. He was recently recognized by both boards as a 50 year member. An avid sports fan, he was a longtime fan of the Red Sox and former season ticket holder for the Patriots. In his free time, he enjoyed spending time with his family and his beloved granddaughter Alexa and spending time at the grill with his son-in-law Scott. What he enjoyed the most was spending time with his family on Cape Cod, especially with Alexa. He loved his monthly dinner gatherings with his lifelong friends from high school. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughter, Nicole I. McGrath and her husband Scott D. of Bridgewater. He was the brother of William Chapman and his wife Julie of Scituate and the late Ann Marie Leary. He is also survived by his granddaughter Alexa D. McGrath. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews, his favorite cousin Diane Dougherty, and his lifelong best friend, David Reilly. Funeral service will be offered in the Farley Funeral Home, 358 Park St. (Rte. 27) Stoughton on Monday at 10 a.m. Visiting hours Sunday from 2-5 p.m. Interment will take place at the Pine Hill Cemetery, West Bridgewater. Directions and obituary at www.farleyfh.com. Farley Funeral Home 781-344-2676 Published in The Enterprise on May 18, 2019