|
|
Robert G. "Bob" Nichols, age 64, of Brockton, died Tuesday February 12, 2019 at Beth Israel-Deaconess Medical Center. He was the husband of the late Janet (Cobbett) Nichols. For over twenty years Bob had been an instrumental teacher in Brockton Public Schools and retired in 2014. Bob is survived by his son Ryan Nichols of Brockton, his brother Thomas Nichols and his wife Barbara of Middlesex, N.J. and several nieces and nephews. Visiting hours will be held in the Conley Funeral Home, 138 Belmont St. (Rte. 123), Brockton on Friday 3 - 7 p.m. Funeral service in the funeral home on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. with a musical prelude at 10 a.m. Burial in Mt. Vernon Cemetery, Abington. For complete obituary and donations please visit www.conleyfuneralhome.com or on Facebook at Conley Funeral & Cremation Service.
Published in The Enterprise on Feb. 19, 2019