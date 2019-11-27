|
Robert Harry Bezio, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 24, 2019, at the age of 77, with his beloved wife of 55 years and son by his side. Bob was born March 23, 1942, in Greenfield, and was a member of the Arms Academy class of 1960. After graduation, Bob served in the U.S. Air Force and then went to work for the New England Life Insurance Company in January 1964. After a 38-year career, Bob retired in 2002 as the Director of Business Continuity for MetLife. On June 4, 1964, he married the love of his life Anne Stockwell in Trinity Church in Shelburne Falls. A little over a year later, they welcomed their son, Brian Robert Bezio. In 1972, they moved to East Bridgewater, where they raised their son and developed a wonderful circle of friends that they cherish to this day. In 2006, Bob and Anne retired to Southampton. Bob was a lifelong athlete playing many recreational sports, especially tennis. He was dedicated to his community, church, and friends but his greatest passion was his family. Bob loved unconditionally, had an undeniable faith, and anyone who met him was struck by his sense of humor and his selfless concern for others. He is survived by his wife Anne Bezio, his son Brian Robert Bezio (Michelle), his two grandchildren Courtney Marie Bezio and Aaron Joseph Bezio, and his brother Larry Charles Bezio. He was preceded in death by his father, George Harry Bezio, and his mother, Charlotte Martin Bezio. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, November 30 at 10 a.m. at Trinity Church, 17 Severance Street, Shelburne Falls. A private burial in the Brick Cemetery at Colrain, will immediately follow. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be sent to the , 516 Carew Street, Springfield, MA 01104 or to Saint Philip's Episcopal Church, 128 Main St., Easthampton, MA 01027. www.smithkelleherfuneralhome.com
Published in The Enterprise on Nov. 27, 2019