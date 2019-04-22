|
|
Robert H. Schmitt, 91, of Whitman, died on April 18, 2019 at home surrounded by his loving family after a brief illness. Born in Calumet, Mich. in 1928 to Henry Schmitt and Catherine (Madajewski) Schmitt, he graduated Calumet High School in 1945. After graduating he served in the Michigan State Guard from 1945-1946 before enlisting in the United States Army where he served from 1946 -1950. While serving, he met his late wife Grace (Spagna) Schmitt in 1946 in Avon, Mass., they married in 1949, and moved to Whitman in 1953. After his service, he attended the Brockton Business College and graduated in 1951 as Class President, he then was recruited to work for the Clipper Abrasive Company until he retired in 1986 as Vice President of Administration. He was a proud Rotarian of the Rockland-Hanson Rotary Club for 50 years where he held numerous positions including President. He was instrumental in the development of the Rockland Chamber of Commerce. He was active in the Civil Defense Administration beginning in 1960, which became the Whitman Emergency Management Agency, where he served as Director until 2011. During his time as Director he helped develop the Community Emergency Response Team (CERT). He was a man of many accomplishments, but he was most proud of his time serving Whitman as a call-firefighter. He first volunteered as an auxiliary firefighter in 1961, was appointed as a call-firefighter in 1963, and retired in 2008 after 47 years of service to the Whitman Fire Department. He loved sharing experiences of his childhood in "Copper Country", Calumet, Michigan and most importantly spending time with his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his wife Grace (Spagna) Schmitt and his daughter Jeanne Harrington. He is survived by his brother Rudolph Schmitt of Calumet, Mich,, his daughter Theresa Ferris and her husband of Bradenton, Fla., his daughter Catherine Schmitt and her husband Mark Lindquist of Kingston, his son-in-law Kenneth Harrington of Sun City Center, Fla., his granddaughter Nicole Hayes and her husband Nick of Whitman, his grandson Patrick Harrington and his wife Kimberly of Bridgewater, his granddaughter Lauren Pagnini of Carver, his grandson Derek Harrington and his wife Gabrielle of Whitman, and eight great-grandchildren. His funeral services will be held on Friday, April 26, at 10:15 from the Blanchard Funeral Chapel, Plymouth St.(Rte. 58 at the rotary circle) Whitman, followed by a funeral Mass at 11 a.m. in the Holy Ghost Church, Whitman. Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, April 26, from 4 - 7 p.m. For online condolences and directions please visit www.blanchardfc.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Apr. 22, 2019