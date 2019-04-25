|
|
Robert H. Schmitt, 91, of Whitman, died on April 18, 2019, at home, surrounded by his loving family after a brief illness. He was predeceased by his wife, Grace (Spagna) Schmitt, and his daughter, Jeanne Harrington. He is survived by his brother, Rudolph Schmitt of Calumet, Mich.; his daughter, Theresa Ferris and her husband of Bradenton, Fla.; his daughter, Catherine Schmitt and her husband Mark Lindquist of Kingston; his son-in-law, Kenneth Harrington of Sun City Center, Fla. His funeral services will be held on Friday, April 26, at 10:15 from the Blanchard Funeral Chapel, Plymouth St. (Rte. 58 at the rotary circle), Whitman, followed by a funeral Mass at 11 a.m. in the Holy Ghost Church, Whitman. Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, April 25, from 4-7 p.m. For online condolences and directions, please visit www.blanchardfc.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Apr. 25, 2019