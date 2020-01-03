|
Robert "Bob" Hamilton, 77, of Brockton, passed away suddenly, Thursday, December 26, 2019. Bob was born February 22, 1942, in the Campello section of Brockton, and graduated from Brockton High School in 1960. He married his high school sweetheart Barbara E. Blais and they enjoyed 53 years of marriage. He was employed by LeBaron Foundry for more than 30 years before retiring with a work related injury. Bob was a lifelong resident of the city of Brockton. He was an active member in Ward 4 political events and a Little League baseball coach for many, many years. Bob didn't go many places in or around Brockton without running into someone he knew. He always had a kind word, a good joke and a firm hand-shake to offer those he met. Bob loved to spend time with family and friends; he especially enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and many great-nephews and nieces. He loved spending time on Cape Cod (New Silver Beach). He was an avid golfer and served as treasurer for his Tuesday Night golf league for many years. Bob was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Barbara Ellen (Blais) Hamilton, his in-laws, William "Bill" and Madelyn Blais, his parents, John "Harry" Harrison Hamilton and Viva (Thayer) Hamilton, his 4 brothers, John, Richard, Clyde and Chester, and his 2 sisters, Pauline Gould and Lorraine Perewicz. Bob is survived by his two children, Steven M. Hamilton and his wife Sharon Hamilton of Bourne and Laurie Hamilton-Marshall and her husband Alan Marshall of Walpole; 4 grandchildren, Hannah (Hamilton) Lawrence and her husband Zach Lawrence, Olivia Hamilton, Trevor Marshall and Madelyn "Maddy" Marshall; his sister-in-law, Wendy Blais Arey; as well as other in-laws and many nephews, nieces and great-nephews and nieces who he loved dearly. Visitation will be held in the Conley Funeral Home, 138 Belmont St. (Rte. 123), Brockton, on Tuesday, January 7, 2020, from 9:30-11:30 a.m. immediately followed by a funeral service. In lieu of flowers, charitable donations in Bob's name may be made to the Fisher Center for Alzheimers Research Foundation, www.alzinfo.org, or the , . For online condolences and directions, please visit www.conleyfuneralhome.com or on Facebook at Conley Funeral & Cremation Service.
Published in The Enterprise from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020