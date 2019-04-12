|
Robert Joseph Buonassisi, 67, passed away Sunday, April 7, 2019, at Signature Healthcare Brockton Hospital. He was the husband of the late Deborah M. (Blackley) Buonassisi. Born January 2, 1952, in Brockton, he was the son of the late Robert F. and Phyllis (Lee) Buonassisi. On September 12, 1980, Robert married Deborah M. Blackley and they remained in Brockton to raise their family. He is survived by his two sons, Jeffrey and David; a daughter, Lisa; four sisters; five grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, April 16, at 10 a.m. in the Russell & Pica Funeral Home, 165 Belmont St. (Rte.123), Brockton. Interment will follow in Melrose Cemetery, Brockton. Calling hours Monday, April 15, from 4 to 8 p.m. For directions, www.Russellpicafuneralhome.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Apr. 12, 2019