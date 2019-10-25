|
Robert (Bob) J. Dray, 82, of Kingston, and formerly of Brockton, and Hyde Park, passed away on October 18, 2019. Devoted husband of June A. Dray (McSweeney). Loving father to Kevin M. Dray of Kingston, Kathleen A. Dray-Lyons (Richard Lyons) of Duxbury, Robert F. Dray (Angela) of Scituate, Maureen Donohue (Joseph) of Plymouth, and Patricia Karrat (Thomas) of Chatham, New Jersey. Son of the late Harry and Grace Dray (Hilliard). Cherished grandfather to Dina Dray, Richard (Rich) Lyons, Elizabeth Lyons, Robert (Bobby) Dray, Anna Donohue, Michael Karrat, Matthew Karrat, Katherine Donohue, Meaghan Karrat, Amanda Donohue, and Emma Karrat, and great grandfather to Grace Dray, and Kaikua Dray Cleveland. Bob Dray grew up in the Hyde Park neighborhood of Boston, and moved to Brockton where he and his wife, June, lived for 18 years and raised their family. He coached Brockton Little League baseball, and youth hockey for over 30 years. He has been a Kingston resident now for 36 years. He worked as an accountant and projects manager for Colgate Palmolive for over 25 years. He enjoyed nothing more than spending time with his wife and family and following the special interests, academic, athletic, and professional accomplishments of his children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and extended family. Bob loved to spend summers with his family at his summer home in Old Orchard Beach, ME. He enjoyed golfing and was a founding member of Dunegrass Golf Club in Old Orchard Beach. He was an avid gardener and a Food Network aficionado. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Bob Drays name to the Merkel Cell Carcinoma Research Foundation (https://merkel cell.org/join-the-fight/donate/. Services will be private. To offer condolences please visit www.shepherdfuneralhome.com. Shepherd Funeral Home, Kingston.
Published in The Enterprise from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2019