Blanchard Funeral Chapel
666 Plymouth Street
Whitman, MA 02382
(781) 447-0170
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Blanchard Funeral Chapel
666 Plymouth Street
Whitman, MA 02382
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Blanchard Funeral Chapel
666 Plymouth Street
Whitman, MA 02382
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John the Evangelist Church
210 Central Street
East Bridgewater, MA
Burial
Following Services
St. James Cemetery
Whitman, MA
Robert J. McGrail Jr. Obituary
Robert Joseph McGrail Jr., 72, of Amesbury, formerly of Newburyport, died peacefully on June 19, 2019, at Massachusetts General Hospital, surrounded by his wife and children. He was the loving husband of Cheryl L. (Whiting) McGrail. Surviving family members also include his mother, Antoinette (D'Arpino) McGrail of Plymouth; son, Sean McGrail and wife Melissa (Back) McGrail of Amesbury; daughter, Meghan McGrail Holmes and husband Geoffrey Holmes of Newburyport. He leaves five beloved grandchildren, Robert McGrail, Gavin McGrail, Ryan Tragakis, Jasmin Kirby Holmes and Ryleigh Holmes. In addition, he is survived by his sisters, Mary McGrail, Kathleen Gordon and husband David, Elizabeth Wilkinson and husband, Dale; and brother, Michael McGrail and wife Denise. He also leaves his aunt, Rosemary Baggia; and many in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends. Relatives and friends are invited to attend calling hours on Wednesday, June 26, from 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. at the Blanchard Funeral Chapel, 666 Plymouth Street (Rte. 58 at the rotary), Whitman. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, June 27, at 10 a.m. from the chapel, followed by a funeral Mass at 11 a.m. in St. John the Evangelist Church, 210 Central Street, in East Bridgewater. Burial will follow in St. James Cemetery, Whitman. For full obituary, online condolences and directions, please visit www.blanchardfc.com.
Published in The Enterprise on June 24, 2019
