|
|
Robert J. Packer, 59, of East Bridgewater died July 14, 2019, at Massachusetts General Hospital, after a courageous battle with congestive heart failure. Bob was raised in Dedham, son of the late Robert E. Packer and Mary E. (Butler) Packer. He moved to East Bridgewater 30 years ago, where raised his family. He was an active member of the community serving on the Patriotic Activities Committee, the Recreation Commission and the Christmas Parade Committee. Bob graduated from Norfolk Agricultural School. He served in the Army National Guard for 17 years, with the 126th Signal Battalion. After retiring from the Army, he was employed by the U.S.V.A. in several locations, most recently in Brockton. He was the cherished husband of Janet L. (Graham) Packer; loving father of Ryan M. Packer and his wife Stacey of North Weymouth and Jessica E. Packer of East Bridgewater; brother of Barbara Galasso of Lowell, Sister Joan L. Packer, MSBT, of Philadelphia, Carol Anderson of Tampa, Fla., Nancy Kaune of Gales Ferry, Conn., Mary DesRoches of Norton, his twin brother, Stephen L. Packer of Brockton, the late Christine Ross and Richard Packer. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and friends, all of whom he cherished. A secret animal lover, he is survived by his beloved dog and sidekick, Lucy, and his grandcat, Logan. Visitation will be Friday, July 19, 2019, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the East Bridgewater Prophett, Chapman, Cole and Gleason Funeral Home, 35 Spring St. Funeral Mass Saturday, July 20, at St. John the Evangelist Church, 210 Central St., East Bridgewater, at 10 a.m. Burial in Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne, at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please "pay it forward" as Bob loved to do or make a donation to Home Base Veteran and Family Care a Red Sox Foundation and Massachusetts General Hospital Program, One Constitution Wharf, Charlestown MA 02129. For online guest book, www.ccgfuneralhome.com. Prophett-Chapman Cole & Gleason 508-697-4332
Published in The Enterprise from July 17 to July 18, 2019