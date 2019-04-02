|
|
Robert J. Roberto, 84, a longtime resident of Easton, passed away peacefully Thursday, March 28, 2019, at Southeast Rehabilitation and Skilled Care Center, after a period of failing health. He was the husband of the late Barbara (Nuovo) Roberto. Born in Middleboro, a son of the late Carmello and Emily (Pacheco) Roberto, he was raised and educated in Brockton. A veteran of the U.S. Navy, he served during the Korean War and was honorably discharged. Robert was employed as a sales representative of industrial plumbing supplies for many years. He enjoyed traveling extensively with his late wife Barbara. He is survived by his children, Charles Roberto of Hillsboro, N.H., and James Roberto of Whitman; a sister, Bonnie Jones of Quincy; five grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the funeral on Thursday at 11 a.m. in Kane Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 605 Washington Street (Rte. 138), Easton. Interment will follow with military honors in Melrose Cemetery, Brockton. Visiting hours on Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. For directions or condolences, www.kanefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Apr. 2, 2019