Robert Jack Shain, of Brockton, a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and brother, passed away on Monday, April 27, 2020, due to complications with his heart. He was born in Montreal, Canada, and then came to Massachusetts as a baby, raised in Brookline by Louis and Gertrude Shain. He graduated from Brookline High School in 1951, and went on to study at the University of Maine. He spent most of his life working in real estate, eventually becoming a real estate appraiser. He is survived by his sons, Kennon Shain of Brockton, Robert Shain of Sandwich, and Michael Shain of Bourne; his daughter, Elizabeth Barry of Somerset; his grandchildren, Michaela, Shain, and Liam Barry of Easton, and Richard Shain of Foxboro; and his sisters, Angela Kobbert, Julie Tomazin, and Bonnie French of Montreal. May his family's love and prayers carry him to a place of peace, and may his wife, Victoria Shain, who passed away in 2016, welcome him with open arms. A memorial will be given at a future date, once the family is able to gather.
Published in The Enterprise on May 4, 2020