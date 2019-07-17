|
Robert J. "Bob" Steele, age 59, died peacefully at his home on July 12, 2019. Born, raised and educated in Brockton, he was the son of the late Ralph and Beatrice (Weatherby) Steele. For many years Bob was a maintenance worker at the Braemoor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Brockton. He enjoyed life, helping people and listening to music especially the blues. Bob loved watching sports and was a big fan of the Patriots and Red Sox. Bob was the father of Tiffany S. Steele and Shelly Steele both of Brockton and former husband and still the life partner of Karen (McGinnis) Steele of Brockton. He was the brother of Ralph Steele Jr. and his wife Roberta of Brockton, Sandra Zwicker of Brockton; Richard Steele and his wife Maryellen of Brockton, Philip Steele and his wife Diane of Middleboro, Pauline Paquin of Brockton, Paula Steele and her companion Robert Feldman of Brockton, Susan Steele of Brockton and the late Maureen Anderson, Sheila Gifford, Lawrence Steele, Debbie Steele and Brian Steele. He also leaves many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held in the Conley Funeral Home 138 Belmont Street (Rte. 123) Brockton on Thursday 4-7 p.m. with a prayer service at 4:30. Burial will be in Nemasket Cemetery, Middleboro at a later date. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in Bob's name to Father Bill's & Mainspring House, 422 Washington Street, Quincy, MA 02169. For online condolences and directions, please visit www.conleyfuneralhome.com or on Facebook at Conley Funeral & Cremation Service.
Published in The Enterprise on July 17, 2019