Robert J. Tighe, 89 of Bass River passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 12 at his home from a brief illness. He was surrounded by his family and caretakers. He was the beloved Husband of 52 years to the late A. Laraine Tighe who passed away in 2010. Born in Brockton, Ma. He was the Son of the Late Matthew Tighe Senior and Gladys Tighe. Bob graduated from Brockton High School and enlisted in the Army during the Korean War. He attended college and started his Real Estate Practice in Brockton. Robert J Tighe Realty. He started with residential and moved onto Commercial Real Estate. His practice grew and he then moved to a new building on Belmont Street in Brockton. He was a member and past President of the Thorny Lea Golf Club. He was on the board of Trustees at Crescent Credit Union. He was also an active participant with Stonehill College. Bob and Laraine lived for many years in Brockton and purchased a second home in South Yarmouth. They spent many years of the Winter months in Florida where they purchased property at Lauderdale By The Sea, Florida. They became full time residences on the Cape and sold their Brockton Home. They were members of the Hyannis Yacht Club and The Cumaquid Golf Club. In addition to his Wife, Bob was the Brother of the late Matthew and Lloyd Tighe and Bunnie Tighe Hill. He is survived by eight Nieces and Nephews. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 19 from 9:30-10:30 AM at the Morris, OConnor & Blute Funeral Home 58 Long Pond Drive, South Yarmouth. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 AM at t will follow in Chandler Gray Cemetery. Donations in his memory may be made to Beacon Hospice. 68 Center Street, Suite 19, Hyannis, Ma. 02601. Sympathy and comfort can be submitted to the online guest book at https://www.ccgfuneralhome.com