Robert J. Willard
Robert J. Willard, age 91, passed away on November 12, 2020. A longtime resident of Richfield, Minn., and for many years a winter resident of Deerfield Beach, Fla. He was preceded in death by his son, David. He is survived by his wife, Emma; a daughter, Barbara Foster and her husband Rod of Bloomington, Minn., and in-law relatives in Minn., Fla., Iowa, N.H., N.Y. and Vt. Celebration of life will be at a later date due to COVID-19. Interment is in the family lot at Melrose Cemetery in Brockton, Mass. Memorials may be made to donor of choice. Arrangements by www.GillBrothers.com, Minneapolis, Minn., and Conley Funeral Home, Brockton, Mass.

Published in The Enterprise on Nov. 29, 2020.
