Robert J. Willard, age 91, passed away on November 12, 2020. A longtime resident of Richfield, Minn., and for many years a winter resident of Deerfield Beach, Fla. He was preceded in death by his son, David. He is survived by his wife, Emma; a daughter, Barbara Foster and her husband Rod of Bloomington, Minn., and in-law relatives in Minn., Fla., Iowa, N.H., N.Y. and Vt. Celebration of life will be at a later date due to COVID-19. Interment is in the family lot at Melrose Cemetery in Brockton, Mass. Memorials may be made to donor of choice. Arrangements by www.GillBrothers.com
, Minneapolis, Minn., and Conley Funeral Home, Brockton, Mass.