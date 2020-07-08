1/
Robert L. Craig
Robert Lawrence Craig, 87, of Hanson, Massachusetts, passed away on July 1, 2020. Visiting hours will be held Friday, July 10, from 4 - 7 PM at Magoun Biggins Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held Saturday, July 11, at 10 AM at the First Baptist Church of Rockland, followed by interment at Spring Lake Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Cancer Society in memory of his son, Michael, and to St. Jude's Hospital. For more information, please see the full obituary at magounbiggins.com

Published in The Enterprise on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
10
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Magoun-Biggins Funeral Home
JUL
10
Service
10:00 AM
First Baptist Church
Interment
Spring Lake Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Magoun-Biggins Funeral Home
135 Union Street
Rockland, MA 02370
781-878-1775
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

July 7, 2020
My heart goes out to the Craig family once again.
Susan Morano
July 7, 2020
A Gentleman and friend.
Robert Boltz
Friend
