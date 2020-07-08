Robert Lawrence Craig, 87, of Hanson, Massachusetts, passed away on July 1, 2020. Visiting hours will be held Friday, July 10, from 4 - 7 PM at Magoun Biggins Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held Saturday, July 11, at 10 AM at the First Baptist Church of Rockland, followed by interment at Spring Lake Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Cancer Society
in memory of his son, Michael, and to St. Jude's Hospital. For more information, please see the full obituary at magounbiggins.com