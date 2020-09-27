1/1
Robert L. Harvey
Robert L. Harvey of Hernando, Fla., and previously Brockton, Mass., passed away on Sept. 23, 2020, after a lengthy illness. He was a loving and devoted husband to his wife of 64 years, Claire M. (Carbonara) Harvey; and loving father to his children, Robert Harvey of Lakeville, Mass., Marilyn Harvey of Wareham, Mass., Kathi Harvey of Crystal River, Fla., and the late Lynda Harvey. He is also survived by his brother, Richard Harvey of Plainville, Mass. He was the son of the late Marion E. (Wilbur) Harvey and Leo Harvey. He was a loving grandfather to his 6 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. He resided in West Bridgewater, Mass., where he worked as a self employed painting and roofing contractor for 30 years. He also served as a volunteer firefighter. He was later employed with Dooley Transportation. He and his wife retired to Hernando, Fla. He enjoyed fishing, bowling, puzzles, golf, swimming, and most of all, enjoyed spending time with his family. A celebration of life in his memory will be held at a later date.

Published in The Enterprise on Sep. 27, 2020.
