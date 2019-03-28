|
Robert Lewis Shave, 96, of Hanson, died on March 25, 2019, after a brief illness. He was born in Brockton, March 20, 1923, the eldest of five children of Lewis C. Shave and Ruth F. (McLeod) Shave, he graduated from Brockton High School in 1940 and from the Bentley School of Accounting and Finance in 1942. In November of 1942, he enlisted in the Army Air Corp serving in the South Pacific. Upon his military discharge in 1946, he worked for a short while in the wholesale grocery business. In 1951, he entered the field of banking where he worked in accounting as a Controller and Data Processing Officer until he retired in 1991. He was an avid cyclist and officer of the Charles River Wheelmen and enjoyed hiking and spending time "whittling" with his grandchildren. He was the husband of the late Nancy (Young) Shave for 68 years. He leaves his four sons Bradford of Virginia, Kenton and his wife Ellen of Brockton, Prescott and his wife Arlene of Avon and Jamison and his wife Mindi of Bridgewater. He also leaves behind his grandchildren Natalie Schaible and her husband Eric, Bradford Jr., Megan, Robert and Cameron and his great-granddaughter Lorelei. He was predeceased by his daughter-in-law Lisa Shave. He was the brother of Nancy Wigley of Woods Hole, Paul of Belize and the late Meredith Gassett of Brockton and David of Maryland. Visiting hours will be held Saturday, March 30, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the Blanchard Funeral Chapel, 666 Plymouth Street, Whitman. Burial will be private.
Published in The Enterprise on Mar. 28, 2019