Robert M. Newton, 55, of Georgia, passed away March 25, 2020. Raised in Avon, he graduated from Avon High School, attended Syracuse University, graduated from Bridgewater State College and earned a Master's Degree in Finance from Bentley University. His career led him to State Street Bank then after relocating to Georgia in 2005 he stayed in the finance field. Robert enjoyed fishing, music, reading and sports. He was the beloved son of Marie T. (O'Brien) Newton of Avon and the late Robert E. Newton; loving brother of Donna and her husband Eric Breckner of Brockton, Mark Newton of Avon and Amy Newton of Iowa; dear godfather and uncle of Eric Breckner II. After a private family funeral and burial, a memorial Mass will be held in the future. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to . Visit www.waittfuneralhome.com or call 508-583-7272.
Published in The Enterprise on Mar. 29, 2020