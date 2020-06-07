Bobby was a friend of my sister, Patty. He was a very nice guy, and had a positive outlook on life.
Robert M. "Bobby" O'Connell Jr., age 57, of East Bridgewater, died June 2, 2020, at Signature Healthcare Brockton Hospital. He was born in Brockton, a son of the late Robert M. and Mary M. (Abreu) O'Connell. Bobby lived most of his life in Brockton and for the past 10 years had lived in a BAMSI group home in East Bridgewater. Bobby was a graduate of Brockton High School and had worked at the Shoe City Work Shop for several years. He loved all Boston sports, music and dancing. Bobby was always happy and the life of the party. He had an amazing personality and was always giving someone a hug. Bobby is survived by his siblings, John F. O'Connell and his husband Thomas Colucci of Manchester, N.H., Maryann O'Connell of Hyannis, Brian O'Connell and his wife Renee of Kingston and Kathy Coles and her husband John of Mashpee. He also leaves several nieces and nephews, his housemates and friends. Funeral services were private with burial in Melrose Cemetery. Donations in Bobby's name may be made to BAMSI, c/o Prospect House, 10 Christy Dr., Brockton, MA 02301, Attn: Leigh Lopes. To send a condolence, please visit www.conleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Jun. 7, 2020.