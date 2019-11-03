|
Robert McGrath, of New Harbor, Maine, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family, at the age of 59. Robert was born in Dorchester on May 13, 1960 to John and Adelene (MacGowan) McGrath. Beloved husband of Pamela (Limone) McGrath of New Harbor, Maine. Devoted father of Katelyn McGrath of Whitman and Jeffrey McGrath of Melrose. Dear brother of John McGrath and his wife Maureen, James McGrath and his wife Barbara, Thomas McGrath, Barbara Dever and her husband Paul, Daniel McGrath, and Patricia Stone and her husband James. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Family and friends will honor Robert's life by gathering at the Ruggiero Family Memorial Home, 971 Saratoga St., East Boston on Tuesday, November 5, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and again on Wednesday morning at 8:30 a.m. before leaving in funeral procession to St. Anthony's Church Revere St., Revere for a 10 a.m. funeral Mass in celebration of Robert's life. Services will conclude with Robert being laid to rest at Holy Cross Cemetery. Robert was the former proprietor of Bob's Market in Abington and retired MBTA Fueler. He was a devoted family-man and loved spending time with his children, Katie and Jeffrey. He will be missed by all who knew him. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Southern Maine at 180 US Rte. One, Scarborough, ME 04074, or made online at www.hospiceofsouthernmaine.org/give.
Published in The Enterprise on Nov. 3, 2019