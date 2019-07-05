|
Robert P. Curtis, 73, a resident of Easton for the past 13 years, formerly of Manomet, Texas and Virginia Beach, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, June 29, 2019. Born in Boston, a son of the late Philip and Catherine (Topping) Curtis he was raised in Roxbury and was a graduate of Boston Trade School and earned a Bachelor's Degree in Engineering from Boston University. A veteran of the Vietnam War, he served in the US Air Force and was discharged a Master Sergeant. A master electrician, he was employed by Local 103 IBEW of Boston along with his late brother Jack. He moved to Texas and was the former husband of Gail (Stone) Curtis. Bob loved playing pool, playing cards, telling jokes and was a master at card tricks. He was known to some as Uncle Bob and grandpa Bob, but others just called him Bob. He also had a few nicknames like Boston Bob and Bob Bushka. Robert was the brother of the late John J. Curtis and is survived by four nieces, Jill Curtis of Virginia Beach, Rosemary Wiseman of Easton, Cathy Curtis of Stoughton and Jaclyn Clemons of Virginia Beach; a sister-in-law, Kathleen Curtis of Stoughton; former husband of Gail (Stone) Curtis; stepfather of Shayne, Wayne, Jackie, Laura and Peter; also survived by 12 step-grandchildren, 6 step-great grandchildren and 7 great-nieces and great-nephews. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a graveside service with military honors on Monday, July 8, 2019 at 10:45 a.m. in the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne. The family wishes to invite those who knew Robert to the VFW in Easton at 12:30 p.m. on Monday. In lieu of flowers donations in Robert's memory may be sent to VFW Easton, 148 Allen Road, North Easton, MA. 02356. For directions and condolences visit www.kanefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Enterprise on July 5, 2019