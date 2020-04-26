|
|
Robert P. "Bob" DiFazio, Sr., age 73, of East Bridgewater, died peacefully on April 24, 2020, surrounded by his family at home. He fought a very long illness resulting from his military service in Vietnam. He was the loving husband of 52 years to his childhood sweetheart, Margaret J. "Peggy" (Breen) DiFazio. Father of Robert P. DiFazio, Jr. and his fiance Kim Sussman of Franklin, and Nicole M. Brown and her husband Jon of East Bridgewater; proud "Papa" of John "Jake" and Kevin Barry, and Collin Brown of East Bridgewater and Madison Bergeron of Franklin. He was the son of the late Mary Theresa (Magaldi) and Antonio DiFazio, and brother to Paul K. DiFazio of Las Vegas, the late Donald V. DiFazio and his wife Susan of New Hampshire, and the late Anthony J. DiFazio and his wife Pamela of Texas. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and dear friends. Bob was raised in Quincy, where he was a graduate of the Quincy High School Class of 1964 and remained an active presence to his classmates. He was also a graduate of Ben Franklin Institute, Massasoit Community College and Trinity College. In 1966 he enlisted in the United States Navy where he proudly served in the Mobile Construction Battalion #133 as a Seabee. He completed two tours of duty in Vietnam from 1966 -1969. Bob was a proud businessman who operated several gas stations in Braintree and Holbrook, as well as Liberty Coach Limousine in East Bridgewater. He was most proud, however, of his devoted wife, his loving children, grandchildren and family. Bob enjoyed traveling with his family, whether it was camping, going on cruises, traveling to Florida or the Caribbean; he loved spending time with them. He and his family would go camping annually to Kezar Lake Campground, and later when Bob was home, he was known as "Mr. Fix it" in and around his tight neighborhood. He will be truly missed by all who had the privilege to know him. Bob always believed in giving back and was an active member in his community. He was a caring member of St. John's Parish, the Knights of Columbus, and actively involved in the Braintree and East Bridgewater Kiwanis and the East Bridgewater Business Association. He was elected as a Constable for 30 years and served on many town committees, including as Recreation Commissioner in East Bridgewater. He was also a lifetime member of Vietnam Veterans Association. The DiFazio Family is grateful for Old Colony Hospice and the VA Medical Center | especially Dr. Erik Garshick for his extended care and warmth in helping Bob handle the health effects of Agent Orange exposure. In lieu of flowers, donations in Bobs memory may be made to Old Colony Hospice, 322 Manley Street; West Bridgewater, MA 02379, or the VA Medical Center, 1400 VFW Parkway, DA 135 Voluntary; West Roxbury, MA 02132. Due to Covid 19 all services for Bob will be held privately. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. For online guest book please visit www.ccgfuneralhome.com. Prophett-Chapman Cole & Gleason 508-697-4332
Published in The Enterprise on Apr. 26, 2020