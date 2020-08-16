1/
Robert P. Ewell
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert (Bob), Ewell of Beverly Hills, FL, 8/7/2020 born & raised in Abington, MA, the son of the late Irving and Judith (Pelrine) Ewell, passed away peacefully in Brook sville, FL. He is survived by his family | John (Bonnie) (Lillian, Sean, Joe, Jessica) Joan, Roy (Denise), his aunt Patricia as well as his friend Vickie and many cousins and friends. He graduated Abington HS class of 1977, and Fitchburg State College in 1981.Despite many challenges in his life, Bob lived his life as an individual with his love of hunting, sharp shooting, travel, and the outdoors. He forged great friendships and had a strong presence in many lives. His travels around the country with his dog Sandy, explorations of National Parks, meanderings and adventures have brightened the lives of those that knew him. His impact on all our lives will stay with us.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Enterprise on Aug. 16, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved