Robert (Bob), Ewell of Beverly Hills, FL, 8/7/2020 born & raised in Abington, MA, the son of the late Irving and Judith (Pelrine) Ewell, passed away peacefully in Brook sville, FL. He is survived by his family | John (Bonnie) (Lillian, Sean, Joe, Jessica) Joan, Roy (Denise), his aunt Patricia as well as his friend Vickie and many cousins and friends. He graduated Abington HS class of 1977, and Fitchburg State College in 1981.Despite many challenges in his life, Bob lived his life as an individual with his love of hunting, sharp shooting, travel, and the outdoors. He forged great friendships and had a strong presence in many lives. His travels around the country with his dog Sandy, explorations of National Parks, meanderings and adventures have brightened the lives of those that knew him. His impact on all our lives will stay with us.



