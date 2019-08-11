|
Robert P. McKenna, 78, of Brockton for over 40 years, died August 9, 2019. Native of Brighton, he served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. Bob was retired from State Street Bank after 35 years there. He was the beloved husband of Mary A. (Cross) McKenna for 55 years. All are welcome to gather on Wednesday, Aug. 14, at 10-11 a.m. with 11 a.m. prayer service in Waitt Funeral Home, 850 North Main St., Brockton, and committal at Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne, at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to . For his biography, visit www.waittfuneralhome.com or call 508-583-7272.
Published in The Enterprise on Aug. 11, 2019