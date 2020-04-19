|
|
Robert Price, of Brockton, passed away peacefully in his sleep on the late hours of Easter Sunday on April 12, 2020. He joined his wife Christine, his eldest son Bobby and son-in-law Bob for the next part of his journey. Robert is survived by his children: Daniel Price and his wife Terri, Richard Price, Judith Godsoe, Thomas Price and his wife Michelle, Lisa Gillis and her husband Paul Gillis. His grandchildren: Robert Godsoe Price and his wife Krystle, Samantha Gillis, Zachary Price and Jessie Lee Gillis. His great-grandchildren: Sean Price, Mia Price and David Recinos Gillis. Bob or (Papa) as he was referred to by his family, led an extraordinary life. Bob was a true Brocktonian. He was born in Brockton and lived here his whole life. He grew up on the corner of Pearl and Pleasant street, working at his Dad's gas station and later it turned into a grocery -luncheonette. He was a tennis player at Brockton High and in the top of the graduating class of 1948. Bob was married to Christine Hayward Price for more than 50 years. They shared many life events. They both loved to travel, loved their family and cherished their grandchildren. Through all the ups and downs Bob always put his family first. Papa loved his family. He encouraged us, supported us and there wasn't a day in his life he wasn't there to give us a hug when we needed it. Bob was a Boy Scout troop leader a band booster. He went to as many of his children and grandchildren events as he could. He had an open-door policy for all his loved ones. Offering his help to all that needed it. He always had a quick wit, challenging all of us to keep up. Bob was a huge Red Sox fan and he was so happy to finally to see them win the World Series. He made sure to take his sons and grandsons to Fenway and had 3 generations celebrating the love of the game. He loved football so much he brought his granddaughters to watch the Patriot's practice games to try and get them interested in the sport. He couldn't have been prouder wearing his Patriots one more time hat everywhere in Florida. He loved watching and playing golf. He was part of a golf league for more than 40 years. He still played golf into his mid-eighties, not as many holes but still loved being out there sharing the comradery with the boys. Papa did share his love of all things Disney with the whole family. Many, many vacations were spent there including the last one in 2017 Florida's Disney World with his grown grandchildren. He rode the new Seven Dwarfs Rollercoaster and loved every minute of it. Mind you he was 86 at the time. He wanted to be a part of its history and purchased a stone with the Price name on it at the entrance of the Magic Kingdom. Bob was in the Army right after World War II, serving most of his time down in Fort Bennings Georgia. He always said he "really wasn't a Veteran as he didn't serve during the war, those guys they were really something". When Bob was discharged from the Army, he began his career at a small place in Norwood where it soon became apparent that he had a gift for figuring out why things didn't work. He was then asked to work for Draper Labs, a division of MIT. He was most proud with his work with NASA. He contributed to the Apollo projects, Skylab and many more. His specialty was with ball bearings and viscosity of oils and lubricants. He was able to rise to the top of his field, by showing up every day, working hard, doublechecking his work, and paying attention. He also became a Mason with the Paul Revere Lodge for more than 60 years. Papa spent his most recent years with his devoted girlfriend Janice Garda smiling, and laughing. He embraced her family as his own. He opened his heart to them and was met with love and friendship. We are very sorry we cannot celebrate Papa's life with all who loved him. After this crisis is over, we will let all family friends know when the celebration will be. For online condolences please visit www.conleyfuneralhome.com. or on Facebook at Conley Funeral & Cremation Service.
Published in The Enterprise on Apr. 19, 2020