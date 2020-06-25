Robert S. Dillis
Robert S. Dillis, 89, of Brockton, died peacefully on June 23, 2020. Native of South Boston, he was the son of the late Marcella (Ivaska)(Dilys) Wadell, Andrew Wadell and Stanislavis Dilys. Bob served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. His main career was as an electrical engineer at Honeywell-Bull in Billerica and also at Jordan Marsh-Macy's in various positions. Faith, family and pride in his Lithuanian heritage were his foundations. He was a communicant of St. Michael Church and the former St. Casimir Church, and a member of Knights of Columbus Rev. James T. Smith Council 5683, and Knights of Lithuania Council 1. Robert was the beloved husband of the late Emily A. (Poskus) Dillis for almost 62 years; loving father of 16 graduates of St. Casimir School and Cardinal Spellman High School: Roberta (Joseph) Pittman of IN, Marjorie (Jack) Mueller of CO, Charlotte (John) Prescott of VA, Marion (Daniel) Sparzak of MD, Michael Dillis (Lee Ann) of WI, Theresa Umentum (Paul) of WI, Valerie (John) Souza of Rehoboth, Martin Dillis (Jacquelyn)of FL, Matthew Dillis (Rose) of Hingham, Harriet Young (Bob Smith) of Raynham, Paula (Robert) Steele of Taunton, Joseph Dillis (Suzanne) of FL, Jenifer DeSimone (David) of East Bridgewater, Christopher Dillis (Jacquie) of CO, Gerard Dillis (Shay) of Hanover, John Dillis (Emily) of Grand Cayman; and a dear grandfather and great-grandfather of many including the late Mary Abigail Pittman. His funeral and burial are private. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Cardinal Spellman High School Robert and Emily Dillis Endowed Scholarship, 738 Court St., Brockton, MA 02302. Visit www.waittfuneralhome.com for livestreaming information or call 508-583-7272.

Published in The Enterprise on Jun. 25, 2020.
