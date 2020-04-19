|
Robert S. Miller, 74, of West Wareham, passed away Saturday, April 11, 2020, at Signature Healthcare Brockton Hospital. He was born May 4, 1945, in Brockton, to Donald and Dorothy Miller. He also attended school in Brockton. Robert was a Sergeant in the United States Marine Corps. He served in Vietnam and was awarded the Purple Heart. Despite his physical disability, he was a lifelong golfer and even shot the coveted hole-in-one. He also enjoyed being a ranger at Little Harbor Golf Course. Robert was always a proud Marine and he will be greatly missed by family and friends. Robert was predeceased by his siblings Donald Miller, Catherine Francey, Gerald Jones, Richard Jones, Ronald Jones, Constance Burr and Elliott Jones. He is survived by his sister Nancy Spadea and several nieces and nephews. Due to COVID-19 guidelines, the burial will be private at Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne. A memorial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to New England Center and Home for Veterans, 17 Court Street, Boston, MA 02108. For online guest book, visit www.Russellpicafuneralhome.com. Arrangements by Russell & Pica Funeral Home, Brockton.
Published in The Enterprise on Apr. 19, 2020