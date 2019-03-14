Home

Robert V. DArpino, 76, of Whitman, died March 10, 2019, following a brief illness. Born in Brockton, Bob was the son of the late Elpidio DArpino and Marie (Hines) DArpino, he was raised and educated in Whitman. Bob was an avid fan of the New England sports teams and loved listening to music, especially, Elvis Presley. He leaves behind his loving aunts, Esther Sweeney of East Bridgewater and Evelyn Anton of Avon, his many cousins, as well as close cousin, Robert Harmon of Bridgewater, whom he enjoyed watching and attending sporting events with. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 16, at 8:15 a.m. from the Blanchard Funeral Chapel, Plymouth Street, (Rte. 58 at the rotary circle) Whitman, followed by a funeral Mass at 9 a.m.in Holy Ghost Church in Whitman. Burial will take place following the Mass at Holy Family Cemetery in Rockland. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry. C/O Holy Ghost Parish, 518 Washington St., Whitman, MA. 02382 For online condolences and directions please visit www.blanchardfc.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Mar. 14, 2019
