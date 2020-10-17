Robert "Arky" Vaughan, resident of Whitman, died peacefully surrounded by his loving family on October 14, 2020. Beloved husband of 34 years to Carol (Taylor) Vaughan. Loving father to daughter, Wendy Solari and her husband Rick of Kingston, son Steven and his wife Lynda of Rockland, son Jeffrey and his wife Janine of Marshfield, daughter Kathy Swanton and her husband James of East Bridgewater, daughter Judy Williams and her husband Mike of Marshfield, brother-in-law to Everett Taylor of Palm Springs, California and grandfather to numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren whom he absolutely adored. Arky was very proud of his career as a policer officer for the Abington Police Department. He was honored to wear Badge #1 until his retirement after 35 years of service. His fondest memories of his time on the force were walking the beat in Abington Center where he enjoyed conversing with business owners and residents of the town alike. Robert Vaughan loved his sports. He was a great competitor and teammate. Nicknamed after hall of fame shortstop Joseph Floyd "Arky" Vaughan. Arky was also a lifetime member of the Whitman V.F.W. He enjoyed being Captain of the VFW Horseshoe team which went on to win multiple league championships. Whether it was softball, horseshoes, bowling, croquette or cribbage, Arky was always up or a friendly game and win or lose would happily enjoy sharing a cold beer with his teammates and opponents. He was a fun-loving man with great spirit and he will be truly missed by many. Relatives and friends are invited to attend visiting hours on Sunday, October 18, from 1 p.m. - 4 p.m. at Blanchard Funeral Chapel, Plymouth Street, (Rte. 58 at the rotary circle), Whitman. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, friends are asked to donate in Arky's name to Norwell VNA & Hospice, 120 Longwater Drive, Norwell, MA 02061, www.NVNA.org
